Which Houston Astros players have had 100+ RBI seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid July 01

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town. The day-to-day internet allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.
The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the interconnected answer.
As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate game themselves every day.
MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 1
Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 1st:
- Diamondbacks/Rockies: Mark Reynolds
- Diamondbacks/Pirates: Starling Marte
- Diamondbacks/100+ RBI season: Paul Goldschmidt
- Astros/Rockies: Dexter Fowler
- Astros/Pirates: Gerrit Cole
- Astros/100+ RBI season: Jeff Bagwell
- Giants/Rockies: Kris Bryant
- Pirates/Giants: Barry Bonds
- Giants/100+ RBI season: Barry Bonds
List of Houston Astros players with 100+ RBI seasons
Here's a list of all the Houston Astros players who have managed more than 100 RBI in a season:
- Lance Berkman, 2006: 136 RBI
- Jeff Bagwell, 1997: 135 RBI
- Jeff Bagwell, 2000: 132 RBI
- Jeff Bagwell, 2001: 130 RBI
- Lance Berkman, 2002: 128 RBI
- Jeff Bagwell, 1999: 126 RBI
- Lance Berkman, 2001: 126 RBI
- Moises Alou, 1998: 124 RBI
- Richard Hidalgo, 2000: 122 RBI
- Jeff Bagwell, 1996: 120 RBI
- Carlos Lee, 2007: 119 RBI
- Jeff Bagwell, 1994: 116 RBI
- Moises Alou, 2000: 114 RBI
- Derek Bell, 1996: 113 RBI
- Alex Bregman, 2019: 112 RBI
- Jeff Bagwell, 1998: 111 RBI
- Bob Watson, 1977: 110 RBI
- Moises Alou, 2001: 108 RBI
- Derek Bell, 1998: 108 RBI
- Carl Everett, 1999: 108 RBI
- Jeff Kent, 2004: 107 RBI
- Kyle Tucker, 2022: 107 RBI
- Jim Wynn, 1967: 107 RBI
- Lance Berkman, 2004: 106 RBI
- Lance Berkman, 2008: 106 RBI
- Lee May, 1973: 105 RBI
- Yordan Alvarez, 2021: 104 RBI
- Yuli Gurriel, 2019: 104 RBI
- Alex Bregman, 2018: 103 RBI
- Lance Berkman, 2007: 102 RBI
- Cesar Cedeno, 1974: 102 RBI
- Carlos Lee, 2009: 102 RBI
- Bob Watson, 1976: 102 RBI
- Glenn Davis, 1986: 101 RBI
- Morgan Ensberg, 2005: 101 RBI
