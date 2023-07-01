Which Houston Astros players have had 100+ RBI seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid July 01

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town. The day-to-day internet allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the interconnected answer.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate game themselves every day.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 1

Former Houston Astros star Jeff Bagwell

Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 1st:

Diamondbacks/Rockies: Mark Reynolds

Mark Reynolds Diamondbacks/Pirates: Starling Marte

Starling Marte Diamondbacks/100+ RBI season: Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt Astros/Rockies: Dexter Fowler

Dexter Fowler Astros/Pirates: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole Astros/100+ RBI season: Jeff Bagwell

Jeff Bagwell Giants/Rockies: Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant Pirates/Giants: Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds Giants/100+ RBI season: Barry Bonds

List of Houston Astros players with 100+ RBI seasons

Here's a list of all the Houston Astros players who have managed more than 100 RBI in a season:

Lance Berkman, 2006: 136 RBI

Jeff Bagwell, 1997: 135 RBI

Jeff Bagwell, 2000: 132 RBI

Jeff Bagwell, 2001: 130 RBI

Lance Berkman, 2002: 128 RBI

Jeff Bagwell, 1999: 126 RBI

Lance Berkman, 2001: 126 RBI

Moises Alou, 1998: 124 RBI

Richard Hidalgo, 2000: 122 RBI

Jeff Bagwell, 1996: 120 RBI

Carlos Lee, 2007: 119 RBI

Jeff Bagwell, 1994: 116 RBI

Moises Alou, 2000: 114 RBI

Derek Bell, 1996: 113 RBI

Alex Bregman, 2019: 112 RBI

Jeff Bagwell, 1998: 111 RBI

Bob Watson, 1977: 110 RBI

Moises Alou, 2001: 108 RBI

Derek Bell, 1998: 108 RBI

Carl Everett, 1999: 108 RBI

Jeff Kent, 2004: 107 RBI

Kyle Tucker, 2022: 107 RBI

Jim Wynn, 1967: 107 RBI

Lance Berkman, 2004: 106 RBI

Lance Berkman, 2008: 106 RBI

Lee May, 1973: 105 RBI

Yordan Alvarez, 2021: 104 RBI

Yuli Gurriel, 2019: 104 RBI

Alex Bregman, 2018: 103 RBI

Lance Berkman, 2007: 102 RBI

Cesar Cedeno, 1974: 102 RBI

Carlos Lee, 2009: 102 RBI

Bob Watson, 1976: 102 RBI

Glenn Davis, 1986: 101 RBI

Morgan Ensberg, 2005: 101 RBI

