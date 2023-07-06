Which LA Dodgers have won Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 06

The LA Dodgers are one of the most successful franchises in the MLB. Since being founded in 1883, the team has won seven World Series titles.

For today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer (Thursday, July 6) fans can choose any of the following Los Angeles players from below who have won the Cy Young award. A total of seven different Dodgers pitchers claimed the honor.

Here, we take a look at all the players that have won the Cy Young award while playing for the Dodgers:

1956 – Don Newcombe

1962 – Don Drysdale

1963 – Sandy Koufax

1965 – Sandy Koufax

1966 – Sandy Koufax

1974 – Mike Marshall

1981 – Fernando Valenzuela

1988 – Orel Hershiser

2003 – Eric Gagne

2011 – Clayton Kershaw

2013 – Clayton Kershaw

2014 – Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw and Sandy Koufax have each won the Cy Young Award on three occasions for Los Angeles. However, the first Dodgers player to earn the honor was Don Newcombe in 1956, when the franchise played its games in Brooklyn.

However, fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the second column.

Can the LA Dodgers qualify for the playoffs in the 2023 MLB season?

LA Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw

The LA Dodgers are currently second in the NL West with a 48-38 record. Dave Roberts' side is behind only the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have a 50-37 record at present and are leading the division.

The Dodgers are strongly in contention for a playoff spot. However, there's still a long way to go in the regular season and the San Francisco Giants (47-40) have also been closing in on a potential postseason berth as well.

Los Angeles will need to string together a good run in the second half of the campaign in order to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

