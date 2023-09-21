Which Mets players have also played for the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets. They haven't had a lot of crossover in their respective histories, but it is your job to name one player who did play for both teams. There are a total of 88 possible answers for today's prompt.

Collin McHugh is most known for playing for the Houston Astros, but he was on both of these teams. He played both the Rockies and Mets in 2013 and was on the Mets in 2012 as well. At the time of writing, just 0.4% of players had used his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21: Which Mets players have also played for the Rockies?

Here are some other examples of players who were on both the Rockies and Mets:

Mychal Givens (2020-2021 with COL, 2022 with NYM)

Latroy Hawkins (2007-2012 with COL, 2013 with NYM)

Livan Hernandez (2008 with COL, 2009 with NYM)

Aaron Laffey (2015 with COL, 2013 with NYM)

Kevin Pillar (2020 with COL, 2021 with NYM)

Adam Ottavino is another good answer. The pitcher was with the Rockies from 2012-2018. In 2022, he joined the Mets and stayed there through 2023.

Adam Ottavino played for the Rockies and Mets

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Today and every day, this article and others like it can help you find the correct answer. Even further, they can help you find a rare answer to improve your score.