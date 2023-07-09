Which Milwaukee Brewers players have had 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 09

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 97th puzzle was released on Sunday, July 9. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the MLB Immaculate Grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the July 9 edition of the game requires fans to guess which player has more than 30 stolen bases in a season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here, we take a look at some of the Brewers stars who recorded the most stolen bases in a season:

Tommy Harper - 1969 season: 73 Stolen Bases

Scott Podsednik - 2004 season: 70 Solen Bases

Jonathan Villar - 2006 season: 62 Stolen Bases

Pat Listach - 1992 season: 54 Stolen Bases

Paul Molitor - 1987 season: 45 Stolen Bases

Jean Segura - 2013 season: 44 Stolen Bases

Scott Podsednik - 2003 season: 43 Stolen Bases

Darryl Hamilton - 1992 season: 41 Stolen Bases

Paul Molitor - 1982 season: 41 Stolen Bases

Paul Molitor - 1983 season: 41 Stolen Bases

Paul Molitor -1988 season: 41 Stolen Bases

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the third column.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 9

Former Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jean Segura

Here are all the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for Sunday, July 9th:

Player that played for the Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals: Chris Young

Player that played for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres: Jim Sundberg

Player that played for the Kansas City Royals and has 30+ stolen bases in a season: Willie Wilson

Player that played for the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals: Tanner Roark

Player that played for the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres: Nelson Cruz

Player that played for the Texas Rangers and has 30+ stolen bases in a season: Bump Wills

Player that played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals: Gio Gonzalez

Player that played for the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres: Josh Hader

Player that played for the Milwaukee Brewers and has 30+ stolen bases in a season: Jean Segura

