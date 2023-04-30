Which MLB pitcher has the most career shutouts in league history? Ranking the top 5 pitchers with the most shutouts

A shutout in the MLB is quite a rare achievement for a pitcher. It refers to the act by which a single pitcher pitches a complete game and does not allow the opposing team to score a run.

Interestingly, if two or more pitchers combine to complete this act, no pitcher is awarded a shutout. As such, the team can be said to have "shut out" the opposing team.

Here, we take a look at five pitchers who recorded the most shutouts in league history.

5 MLB pitchers with the most shutouts

#1. Walter Johnson

Iconic Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson holds the record for the most shutouts in history. He racked up a whopping 110 shutouts during his 21-year career in the MLB from 1907 to 1927. He is the only player to record more than a century of shutouts in the league.

Johnson spent his entire career with the Washington Senators, now known as the Minnesota Twins. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936. He passed away 10 years later on December 10, 1946, at the age of 59.

During his time in the league, Johnson helped the Senators win the World Series in 1924. He was also a 12-time AL strikeout leader.

#2. Grover Cleveland Alexander

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander

Grover Cleveland Alexander finished his MLB career with 90 shutouts. He played 696 games in the league and won the World Series in 1926.

Alexander joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 1911 and played eight seasons with the team before joining the Chicago Cubs in 1918. He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1926 before returning to the Phillies for a season in 1930.

Sadly, Alexander passed away on November 4, 1950.

#3. Christy Mathewson

Late New York Giants pitcher Christy Mathewson

Christy Mathewson recorded an impressive 79 shutouts during his MLB career. He played 17 seasons with the New York Giants and had a brief stint with the Cincinnati Reds in 1916.

Mathewson won the World Series with New York in 1905. He also won the coveted baseball title as a manager with the Reds in 1921.

Mathewson passed away on October 7, 1925, aged 45. The iconic pitcher was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.

#4. Cy Young

Cy Young recorded several shutouts in his MLB career

Cy Young was one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the game. He finished his career with 76 shutouts in 906 games.

Young began his career with the Cleveland Spiders in 1890. He spent eight seasons with the team before joining the St. Louis Cardinals in 1899.

The late pitcher also played three seasons each with the Boston Americans and the Cleveland Naps. He finished his career with the Boston Rustlers in 1911.

Young won the World Series with the Boston Americans in 1903. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1937.

Young passed away on November 4, 1955, aged 88.

#5. Eddie Plank

Late MLB pitcher Eddie Plank

Eddie Plank recorded 69 shutouts in 623 games during his career. The pitcher played for the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901 through 1914, the St. Louis Terriers in 1915, and the St. Louis Browns in 1916 and 1917.

Plank won three World Series titles with Philadelphia. He ranks third in all-time wins among left-handers with 326 career victories.

Plank sadly passed away on February 24, 1926, aged 50. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.

