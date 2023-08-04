Which Nationals players have also played for the A's? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 4

On August 4, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Washington Nationals players who have also played for the Oakland Athletics.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Bartolo Colon: Bartolo Colon, a seasoned pitcher with a remarkable career, joined the Nationals in 2018. His experience added depth to their rotation, and he continued to showcase his pitching prowess. Earlier in his career, Colon played for the Athletics from 2012 to 2013, where he was a key starter known for his durability and consistency on the mound.

John D'Acquisto: John D'Acquisto, a right-handed pitcher, played for the Montreal Expos (the precursor to the Nationals) in the mid-1970s. He provided pitching support during his time with the team. D'Acquisto also had a brief stint with Oakland, contributing out of the bullpen in the late 1970s.

David DeJesus: David DeJesus played for the Nationals in 2013. His time there was relatively brief, and he provided outfield depth. DeJesus had a longer tenure with the Athletics, playing for them from 2003 to 2010. He was a reliable presence in their outfield and contributed both offensively and defensively.

MLB Immaculate Grid Aug 4: Other Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics players

Milton Bradley: Milton Bradley, an outfielder, played for both the Washington Nationals and the Oakland Athletics. He joined the Nationals in 2009, where his tenure was marked by inconsistency and off-field issues. Bradley's time with the A's was in 2006, during which he provided a solid offensive contribution but struggled with injuries.

Ray Burris: Ray Burris, a right-handed pitcher, had stints with both teams. He played for the Nationals in their earlier incarnation as the Montreal Expos, contributing to their rotation during the late 1970s. With the Athletics, Burris provided pitching depth in the mid-1980s, offering veteran experience to the team's staff.

Orlando Cabrera: Orlando Cabrera, a skilled shortstop, played for Washington in 2004. His time there was short but impactful, showcasing his defensive prowess. He later joined Oakland in 2009, adding stability to their infield and bringing his signature blend of defense and occasional power hitting.

Tyler Clippard: Tyler Clippard, a versatile relief pitcher, spent the earlier part of his career with the Nationals. His time there, from 2008 to 2014, was notable for his effectiveness out of the bullpen and his ability to rack up strikeouts. Clippard played to the Athletics in 2015, reinforcing their bullpen with his veteran presence and strong performance.

Nate Colbert: Nate Colbert, a power-hitting first baseman, had a relatively brief stint with the Expos in the early 1970s. He brought his slugging abilities to the team's lineup. However, his time with the Athletics was even shorter, and he played only a handful of games for them.