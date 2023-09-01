Which Nationals players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 1

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle to delight fans, young and old. The Baseball Reference puzzle has quickly become a favorite for fans everywhere.

The rules are simple. Each 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid comes with six clues designed to help users populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are the most commonly used hints, sometimes a statistical value is used instead.

On September 1, Immaculate Grid asked users to name MLB players who have spent time playing for both the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners. Let's take a look at some top names.

Players who have played for Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners | MLB Immaculate Grid September 1

Second baseman Jose Vidro was part of the group that made the move south when the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005. By the time the move was made, the Puerto Rican had already accumulated three All-Star nods and a Silver Slugger in Montreal. In 2007, he joined the Mariners, and retired two years later with a career average of .298.

"In 2002, Jose Vidro hit safely in 21 straight games. In game 20, he wore this throwback and went 4 for 4. #happybirthday" - ExposBlog

A teammate of Vidro on the 2005 Nats was closer Chad Cordero. An experienced closer, Cordero's 47 saves was the most in MLB during the 2005 season. Interestingly, Cordero threw the last pitch ever at Montreal's Olympic Stadium in 2004, as well as Hiram Bithorn and RFK Stadiums in Washington. This makes him the only pitcher in history to deliver the final pitch at three different stadiums for the same franchise. Cordero spent the 2010 season with the Seattle Mariners before his retirement.

In 2008, speedy outfielder Denard Span made his MLB debut for the Minnesota Twins. After the season, Span finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting on account of his .294 batting average and 18 stolen bases. Span played in Washington from 2013 to 2015, and led the league in both triples and hits in 2013 and 2014 respectively. He retired after appearing in 94 games for the 2018 Seattle Mariners.

"Day 32: Denard Span makes a game-saving catch to win the game (2013)" - Kev

Pitcher Doug Fister made his debut for the Mariners in 2009. After failing to post an ERA under 4.00 during his first three seasons, the 6-foot-8 right hander was dealt to the Detroit Tigers. Fister's best season came in 2014, when he posted a 16-6 record alongside a career-best 2.41 ERA. On account of the strong performance, Fister finished eighth in NL Cy Young voting that season.