Fans around the world look forward to a new installation of the Immaculate Grid everyday. The Baseball Reference quiz game is being touted as one of the greatest overnight successes of the baseball world.

The 3 x 3 grid is designed to test the baseball knowledge of fans everywhere. By using the hints lined up along the axes, users can populate the nine squares with the names of relevant MLB players.

On Sept. 1, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have suited up for both the Kansas City Royals as well as the Washington Nationals over the course of their careers. Let's have a look at some possible answers.

Which players have played for the Royals and Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid September 1

Although Venezuelan shortstop began his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, it was not until his time in KC that he began making a splash. Escobar was traded to KC in 2010.

After a breakout 2011 season that saw him hit 21 doubles and swipe 26 bags, Escobar was awarded with a four-year, $10 million deal. The 2015 Gold Glover appeared in all but 13 games for the Royals between 2014 and 2017. After a stint in Japan, Escobar played with the Nationals from 2021 to 2022, and even logged a scoreless inning on the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

Dominican right-hander Kelvin Herrera started off with the 2011 Royals. Within four years, he was seen as one of the most effective relievers in baseball. The 2015 World Series champ was an All-Star in both 2015 and 2016, and posted a 2.32 ERA between 2014 and 2016. In 2018, Herrera was traded to the Washington Nationals. He was released from the 2020 Chicago White Sox after allowing four runs in two innings in his debut for the team, and subsequently retired.

1997 Rookie of the Year finalist Jose Guillen also played for both teams. In 2005, the Washington Nationals' first season in existence, Guillen hit .283/.338/.479 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs. A journeyman who played for ten teams, Guillen's 2010 season with the Royals was cut short after the DEA intercepted a package of fifty HGH syringes heading for his residence.

Current Minnesota Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor is also a viable Immaculate Grid answer for today. A sixth round selection by the Nationals in 2009, the 6-foot-4 speedster hit 14 home runs, 63 RBIs, and swiped 16 bases in his rookie season of 2014. Taylor homered in his only at-bat of the 2019 World Series as the Nats went on to take it. He played in KC from 2021 until 2022, and won a Gold Glove during his time there.

"POSTSEASON MICHAEL A. TAYLOR. MAT has a career World Series OPS of 5.000" - Washington Nationals