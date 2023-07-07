Which New York Yankees have 40+ HR seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 7

The New York Yankees are the most successful franchise in MLB history with 27 World Series titles. They've had some exceptional hitters over the years as well.

One answer on the July 7 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid requires players to guess which Yankees star managed more than 40 home runs in a season. Here is a list of all the New York players who have achieved the feat.

Aaron Judge, 62 Home Runs in 2022

Roger Maris, 61 Home Runs in 1961

Babe Ruth, 60 Home Runs in 1927

Babe Ruth, 59 Home Runs in 1921

Mickey Mantle, 54 Home Runs in 1961

Alex Rodriguez, 54 Home Runs in 2007

Babe Ruth, 54 Home Runs in 1928

Babe Ruth, 54 Home Runs in 1920

Aaron Judge, 52 Home Runs in 2017

Mickey Mantle, 52 Home Runs in 1956

Lou Gehrig, 49 Home Runs in 1934

Lou Gehrig, 49 Home Runs in 1936

Babe Ruth,49 Home Runs in 1930

Alex Rodriguez, 48 Home Runs in 2005

Lou Gehrig, 47 Home Runs in 1927

Babe Ruth, 47 Home Runs in 1926

Joe DiMaggio, 46 Home Runs in 1937

Lou Gehrig, 46 Home Runs in 1931

Babe Ruth, 46 Home Runs in 1931

Babe Ruth, 46 Home Runs in 1924

Babe Ruth, 46 Home Runs in 1929

Tino Martinez, 44 Home Runs in 1997

Curtis Granderson, 43 Home Runs in 2012

Mickey Mantle, 42 Home Runs in 1958

Lou Gehrig, 41 Home Runs in 1930

Jason Giambi, 41 Home Runs in 2003

Jason Giambi, 41 Home Runs in 2002

Curtis Granderson, 41 Home Runs in 2011

Reggie Jackson, 41 Home Runs in 1980

Babe Ruth, 41 Home Runs in 1932

Babe Ruth, 41 Home Runs in 1923

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans can use any one of the aforementioned answers in today's MLB Immaculate Grid game on the third row of the third column.

MLB Center @MjrLeagueCenter



IMMACULATE!

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩



immaculategrid.com



Rarity Score: 44



Little tougher today Immaculate Grid 95 9/9:IMMACULATE!🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Rarity Score: 44Little tougher today Immaculate Grid 95 9/9:IMMACULATE!🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 immaculategrid.comRarity Score: 44Little tougher today https://t.co/9XF2B98nZ6

Can the New York Yankees qualify for the MLB playoffs in 2023?

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees are currently third in the AL East, with a 48-40 record. Aaron Boone's side is still in the hunt for a playoff berth, but the Yankees will need to string together a run of wins in the second half of the season.

New York will also be hoping for star hitter Aaron Rodgers to return from injury as soon as possible as he remains the lynchpin for the team's offense.

Poll : 0 votes