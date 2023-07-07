Which New York Yankees have 40+ HR seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 7

The New York Yankees are the most successful franchise in MLB history with 27 World Series titles. They've had some exceptional hitters over the years as well.
One answer on the July 7 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid requires players to guess which Yankees star managed more than 40 home runs in a season. Here is a list of all the New York players who have achieved the feat.
- Aaron Judge, 62 Home Runs in 2022
- Roger Maris, 61 Home Runs in 1961
- Babe Ruth, 60 Home Runs in 1927
- Babe Ruth, 59 Home Runs in 1921
- Mickey Mantle, 54 Home Runs in 1961
- Alex Rodriguez, 54 Home Runs in 2007
- Babe Ruth, 54 Home Runs in 1928
- Babe Ruth, 54 Home Runs in 1920
- Aaron Judge, 52 Home Runs in 2017
- Mickey Mantle, 52 Home Runs in 1956
- Lou Gehrig, 49 Home Runs in 1934
- Lou Gehrig, 49 Home Runs in 1936
- Babe Ruth,49 Home Runs in 1930
- Alex Rodriguez, 48 Home Runs in 2005
- Lou Gehrig, 47 Home Runs in 1927
- Babe Ruth, 47 Home Runs in 1926
- Joe DiMaggio, 46 Home Runs in 1937
- Lou Gehrig, 46 Home Runs in 1931
- Babe Ruth, 46 Home Runs in 1931
- Babe Ruth, 46 Home Runs in 1924
- Babe Ruth, 46 Home Runs in 1929
- Tino Martinez, 44 Home Runs in 1997
- Curtis Granderson, 43 Home Runs in 2012
- Mickey Mantle, 42 Home Runs in 1958
- Lou Gehrig, 41 Home Runs in 1930
- Jason Giambi, 41 Home Runs in 2003
- Jason Giambi, 41 Home Runs in 2002
- Curtis Granderson, 41 Home Runs in 2011
- Reggie Jackson, 41 Home Runs in 1980
- Babe Ruth, 41 Home Runs in 1932
- Babe Ruth, 41 Home Runs in 1923
Fans can use any one of the aforementioned answers in today's MLB Immaculate Grid game on the third row of the third column.
Can the New York Yankees qualify for the MLB playoffs in 2023?
The New York Yankees are currently third in the AL East, with a 48-40 record. Aaron Boone's side is still in the hunt for a playoff berth, but the Yankees will need to string together a run of wins in the second half of the season.
New York will also be hoping for star hitter Aaron Rodgers to return from injury as soon as possible as he remains the lynchpin for the team's offense.
