Which Oakland Athletics players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

MLB Immaculate Grid is an entertaining and interactive online exercise that stretches the baseball knowledge of fans to the limit. Through daily challenges, the game is sure never to deliver a dull moment.

MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 table with blank spaces. Categories can be found above each grid, and players are given exactly nine guesses to determine the values of the empty spaces.

The Grid keeps players on their toes, often requiring fans to reach deep into their mental libraries to search for answers. To be sure, this game is for hardcore fans only.

On July 3, the Grid released it's latest puzzle. Players were asked to name three players each from the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics who have logged 200 or more hits in a season. To further complicate things, six of the nine players have also suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 3rd:

Player who played for the Orioles and Cardinals: Matt Wieters

Player who played for the Orioles and White Sox: Harold Baines

Player who played for the Orioles and had 200+ hits in a season: Cal Ripken Jr.

Player who played for the Reds and Cardinals: Scott Rolen

Player who played for the Reds and White Sox: Ken Griffey Jr.

Player who played for the Reds and had 200+ hits in a season: Pete Rose

Player who played for the Cardinals and Athletics: Mark McGwire

Player who played for the Athletics and White Sox: Frank Thomas

Player who played for the Athletics and had 200+ hits in a season: Miguel Tejada

In the extreme bottom left square, players were asked to name a player to had played for both the Cardinals and the Oakland Athletics, which, for most fans, has not a hard ask.

Mark McGwire spent the first decade of his career playing for the Athletics, hitting .289/.370/.618 with 118 RBIs and a league-best 49 home runs to capture the 1986 Rookie of the Year Award. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1997, and once again led the league in home runs in 1998, mashing 70, as well as posting league-high numbers in both OBP and SLG.

Some other answers that Immaculate Grid users put in for players who played both on the A's and Cards were:

Lave Cross (1887-1907)

Aledmys Diaz (2016-present)

John Mabry (1994-2007)

Steven Piscotty (2015-2022)

Enos Slaughter (1938-1959)

Gene Tenace (1969-1983)

Immaculate Grid is an excellent way to keep tabs on past and current talent

Immaculate Grid's unique and straightforward interface allows even the most technologically challenged among us to figure out. By delving into important players of yore, we are better suited to observe, and understand the present.

