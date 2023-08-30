Which Orioles players have a .300+ batting average in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The Baltimore Orioles have several players who technically have a .300 career batting average. There's no minimum plate appearance total for this stat, so it opens the door for a lot of players. Today's Immaculate Grid requires you to name some of them.
A bit of a hilarious answer is Zack Britton. The Orioles reliever (yes, a pitcher) only took eight plate appearances in his career, but he made the most of them. He recorded five hits, including a home run and a double.
That's a .625 average and it translates to an otherworldly 391 wRC+. He counts for the Grid, too. We checked, and only 2% of players had guessed him at the time of writing.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30: Which Orioles players have a .300+ batting average in their career?
Here are some other players who played for the Orioles and had a .300 batting average:
- Roberto Alomar, .300 exactly
- Rogers Hornsby, .358
- Goose Goslin, .316
- Bob Dillinger, .306
- Brent Bowers, .308
- Ethan Allen, .300 exactly
Vladimir Guerrero Sr. did this as well. He wasn't an Oriole for a long time, but he did play there. His career batting average is .318, so he qualifies. This is a pretty difficult prompt. There are a lot of answers to it, but most are unknown players or pitchers who qualify on a technicality.
Nevertheless, this article, and Baseball Reference's database, should help you find correct and very rare answers to this prompt.