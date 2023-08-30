Which Orioles players have a .300+ batting average in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The Baltimore Orioles have several players who technically have a .300 career batting average. There's no minimum plate appearance total for this stat, so it opens the door for a lot of players. Today's Immaculate Grid requires you to name some of them.

A bit of a hilarious answer is Zack Britton. The Orioles reliever (yes, a pitcher) only took eight plate appearances in his career, but he made the most of them. He recorded five hits, including a home run and a double.

That's a .625 average and it translates to an otherworldly 391 wRC+. He counts for the Grid, too. We checked, and only 2% of players had guessed him at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30: Which Orioles players have a .300+ batting average in their career?

Here are some other players who played for the Orioles and had a .300 batting average:

Roberto Alomar, .300 exactly

Rogers Hornsby, .358

Goose Goslin, .316

Bob Dillinger, .306

Brent Bowers, .308

Ethan Allen, .300 exactly

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. did this as well. He wasn't an Oriole for a long time, but he did play there. His career batting average is .318, so he qualifies. This is a pretty difficult prompt. There are a lot of answers to it, but most are unknown players or pitchers who qualify on a technicality.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. had a .300 career average and played for the Orioles

Nevertheless, this article, and Baseball Reference's database, should help you find correct and very rare answers to this prompt.