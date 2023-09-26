Which Orioles players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks. Located in almost exact opposite locations, these two franchises do not have a lot in common. Of the 68 possible answers, it's your job to name one for the grid.

Relief pitcher Miguel Castro has played for a few teams during his career. From 2017 to 2020, he was a member of the Orioles. In 2023, he joined the Diamondbacks, thus making him an answer for today. Just 3% of players had used him at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26: Which Orioles players have also played for the Diamondbacks?

Below are some other players who played for both the Orioles and Diamondbacks:

Wellington Castillo (2017 with BAL, 2015-2016 with ARZ)

Caleb Joseph (2014-2018 with BAL, 2019 with ARZ)

Jace Peterson (2018-2019 with BAL, 2023 with ARZ)

Chris Owings (2022 with BAL, 2013-2018 with ARZ)

Christian Walker (2014-2015 with BAL, 2017-2023 with ARZ)

Longtime starting pitcher Wade Miley played for these two teams. He was on the Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2014. In 2016 and 2017, he was a pitcher for the Orioles, so he qualifies.

Wade Miley pitched for both the Orioles and Diamondbacks

