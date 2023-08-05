Which players with .300+ Batting Average in their career have won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 5

On August 5, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players with a .300+ batting average in their career who have also won MVP. Presented in a 3x3 format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here is a list of answers for today's Immaculate Grid:

Ted Williams: Widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, Williams boasted a career batting average of .344. His remarkable eye at the plate and pure swing earned him two MVP awards (1946 and 1949) during his iconic tenure with the Boston Red Sox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stan Musial: A stalwart for the St. Louis Cardinals, Musial maintained a career batting average of .331. The three-time MVP (1943, 1946, and 1948) was known for his consistency and versatility, accumulating over 3,600 hits and leaving an indelible mark on the game.

Rod Carew: Renowned for his impeccable bat control, Carew's career batting average of .328 showcased his hitting prowess. The 1977 AL MVP and seven-time batting champion was a model of consistency during his illustrious career with the Minnesota Twins and California Angels.

Tony Gwynn: Gwynn's extraordinary eye-hand coordination led to a career batting average of .338. The San Diego Padres' legend was a five-time NL batting champion and secured two MVP awards (1984 and 1987) as he carved his name as one of the finest contact hitters in history.

MLB Immaculate Grid, Aug. 5: Other players to record 300+ batting average in a season and win MVP

Albert Pujols: Pujols, with a career batting average of over .300, dominated the plate for the St. Louis Cardinals and later the Los Angeles Angels. His three MVP titles (2005, 2008, and 2009) underscore his impact as a premier slugger and consistent performer.

Miguel Cabrera: Boasting a career batting average above .310, Cabrera's offensive prowess earned him two MVP awards (2012, 2013). The Venezuelan standout's combination of power and precision has solidified his legacy with the Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers.

Joey Votto: A modern-day stalwart for the Cincinnati Reds, Votto's career batting average hovers above .300. The 2010 NL MVP's patient approach and ability to consistently reach base make him a prime example of the new generation of elite hitters.