Which players have played for both Cubs and Dodgers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

On July 23, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers:

Bob Barrett: A right-handed pitcher who played for both the Cubs and Dodgers, Bob Barrett had a modest career in the major leagues, making appearances out of the bullpen for both teams during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Mike Baxter: An outfielder with a flair for clutch hitting, Mike Baxter played for both Chicago and LA, making notable contributions in key moments during his time with both franchises.

Cody Bellinger: One of the most well-known players on this list, Cody Bellinger is a star outfielder and first baseman. He showcased his incredible power and defensive skills for both the Cubs and Dodgers, becoming a cornerstone player for both teams.

Steve Bilko: Primarily a first baseman, Steve Bilko played for both teams in the 1950s, displaying solid hitting and power numbers during his time with each club.

Henry Blanco: A reliable catcher known for his defensive prowess, Henry Blanco played for both the Cubs and Dodgers, providing veteran leadership and stellar pitch-framing skills behind the plate.

Bob Borkowski: An outfielder who had a brief tenure with these teams, Bob Borkowski's career spanned the 1950s, where he contributed as a role player for both.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 23: Others who played for both the Cubs and Dodgers

World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven

Paul Bako: A skilled catcher, Paul Bako played for Chicago and LA, providing solid defense and handling pitchers adeptly during his stints with the teams. Though not known for his offensive prowess, Bako was a reliable presence behind the plate.

Willie Banks: As a pitcher, Willie Banks showcased his talents for the Cubs and Dodgers, demonstrating a strong arm and respectable control. While he had some success during his career, injuries limited his overall impact in the league.

Turner Barber: An outfielder who spent time with both teams, Turner Barber was known for his speed and defensive abilities in the outfield, providing valuable depth to both teams during his tenure.

Darwin Barney: A defensive wizard at second base, Darwin Barney contributed significantly to both Chicago and LA with his glove work. He earned a Gold Glove award during his time in Chicago and later provided valuable infield support for the Dodgers.

