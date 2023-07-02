Which players have played for both Dodgers and Yankees in their careers? Exploring the crosstown connections between two powerhouses

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are two giants in the MLB. While the Dodgers are a member of the NL West division, the Yankees are a member of the AL East division.

The two teams share a longstanding rivalry and have faced each other 11 times in the World Series, which is more than any other pair of teams.

The initial feud was due to the fact that both teams played in New York City and were local rivals. The Dodgers used to play their home games in Brooklyn while the Yankees continue to play in the Bronx.

Although the Dodgers eventually moved to Los Angeles in 1958, their rivalry with the Yankees retained its significance. The two teams continue to represent the powerhouse cities on each coast of the US.

Nonetheless, there have been a total of 206 players who have played for both teams to date. Here, we take a look at three prominent players who have donned the colors of the Yankees and Dodgers.

3 prominent players who have played for New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers

#1. Bobby Abreu

Bobby Abreu played for the New York Yankees from 2006 to 2008, playing 345 games for the franchise. He then played one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, playing 92 games for the NL West outfit.

#2. Johnny Allen

Johnny Allen played four seasons with New York from 1932 to 1935. He then joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1941 and spent three years with the franchise.

Allen returned to the Yankees for two more seasons after his sojourn with the Dodgers.

#3. Ronald Torreyes

Ronald Torreyes played one season with the Dodgers in 2015, featuring in just eight games. He then signed for the Yankees the following year and spent three seasons with the team.

Some other notable names who have played for the Yankees and Dodgers are Ralph Branca, Kevin Brown, Rocky Colavito, Leo Durocher, Wes Ferrell, Burleigh Grimes, Rickey Henderson, Waite Hoyt, Andruw Jones, Kenny Lofton, Sal Maglie, Raul Mondesi, Lefty O'Doul, Willie Randolph, Gary Sheffield, Darryl Strawberry, Robin Ventura and David Wells.

Interestingly, New York has a record 27 World Series titles while Los Angeles has seven championships.

