Which players have played for both Guardians and Cubs in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

In the most recent issue of the MLB Immaculate Grid, released on July 10, 2023, the focus is on a player who has had the distinct privilege of representing two storied baseball franchises, namely the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs.

Among the notable MLB players who have had the honor of playing for both Guardians and Cubs, one prominent figure that emerges is Rick Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1976 and played with them until 1981. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 1979, thanks to his exceptional performance on the mound.

In 1981, Sutcliffe was traded to the Cleveland Guardians, where he spent four seasons. He experienced a career resurgence with the Indians and had his best season in 1984. That year, he won the NL Cy Young Award, given annually to the best pitcher in each league.

After his time with the Indians, Sutcliffe joined the Chicago Cubs in 1984 and became an integral part of the team's pitching staff. He played with the Cubs until 1991.

Other players who have played for both Guardians and Cubs in their careers are:

Paul Assenmacher

Kerry Wood

Glenallen Hill

Mark DeRosa

Andre Thornton

Manny Trillo

Dave Clark

Pat Tabler

Dennis Eckersley

Rich Hill

Julian Tavarez

Ralph Kiner

Shawon Dunston

Kenny Lofton

What is the MLB Immaculate Grid?

MLB Immaculate Grid is a sports-themed game. The daily baseball-inspired game is tailor-made for ardent fans who want to put their comprehensive knowledge of the sport to the ultimate test.

The concept of The Immaculate Grid revolves around a captivating 3-by-3 grid, where each cell represents a specific criterion that is directly linked to the realm of baseball.

Participants are faced with the exciting challenge of correctly guessing the identities of nine players who perfectly fit those given criteria.

The game demands astute observation, analytical thinking, and strategic decision-making as participants must make the most out of their limited nine guesses to fill out the grid accurately.

Fans are presented with a diverse range of criteria that cover various aspects of baseball like player statistics, such as batting average or home runs, positional requirements, team affiliations, historical milestones, or even specific moments in baseball history.

