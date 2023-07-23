Which players have played for both Orioles and Dodgers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

On July 23, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who are suitable answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Mark Belanger: Renowned for his exceptional defensive skills at shortstop, Mark Belanger contributed to both the Orioles and Dodgers, earning recognition as a defensive stalwart during his career.

Geronimo Berroa: A consistent and reliable outfielder, Geronimo Berroa played for both Baltimore and LA, showcasing his ability to drive in runs and make key plays in the outfield.

Wilson Betemit: A versatile infielder with a knack for timely hitting, Wilson Betemit made valuable contributions to both these teams during his tenure with each.

Babe Birrer: As a pitcher, Babe Birrer showcased his skills for Baltimore and LA, proving to be a reliable arm out of the bullpen during his time with each franchise.

Casey Blake: A dependable third baseman with a consistent bat, Casey Blake played for both teams, earning respect for his hard-nosed approach to the game and timely hitting.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 23: Others who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics v Baltimore Orioles

Paul Bako: A solid catcher known for his defensive prowess, Paul Bako played for Baltimore and LA, providing a steady presence behind the plate during his tenure with each team.

James Baldwin: A talented pitcher with a powerful arm, James Baldwin showcased his skills for both the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. He earned accolades for his impressive performances on the mound.

Win Ballou: As an outfielder, Win Ballou displayed versatility and speed during his stints with both teams, impressing with his athleticism and consistent hitting.

Red Barkley: Known for his fiery personality and tenacity, Red Barkley played for Baltimore and LA, leaving a lasting impact with his all-out style of play on the field.

Boom-Boom Beck: A fan favorite for his explosive hitting and charismatic personality, Boom-Boom Beck delighted audiences during his time on both teams.

