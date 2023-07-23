Baseball
Which players have played for both Orioles and Dodgers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

By Anamika Shrivastava
Modified Jul 23, 2023 10:04 GMT
On July 23, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who are suitable answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Mark Belanger: Renowned for his exceptional defensive skills at shortstop, Mark Belanger contributed to both the Orioles and Dodgers, earning recognition as a defensive stalwart during his career.

Geronimo Berroa: A consistent and reliable outfielder, Geronimo Berroa played for both Baltimore and LA, showcasing his ability to drive in runs and make key plays in the outfield.

Wilson Betemit: A versatile infielder with a knack for timely hitting, Wilson Betemit made valuable contributions to both these teams during his tenure with each.

Babe Birrer: As a pitcher, Babe Birrer showcased his skills for Baltimore and LA, proving to be a reliable arm out of the bullpen during his time with each franchise.

Casey Blake: A dependable third baseman with a consistent bat, Casey Blake played for both teams, earning respect for his hard-nosed approach to the game and timely hitting.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 23: Others who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers

Paul Bako: A solid catcher known for his defensive prowess, Paul Bako played for Baltimore and LA, providing a steady presence behind the plate during his tenure with each team.

James Baldwin: A talented pitcher with a powerful arm, James Baldwin showcased his skills for both the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. He earned accolades for his impressive performances on the mound.

Win Ballou: As an outfielder, Win Ballou displayed versatility and speed during his stints with both teams, impressing with his athleticism and consistent hitting.

Red Barkley: Known for his fiery personality and tenacity, Red Barkley played for Baltimore and LA, leaving a lasting impact with his all-out style of play on the field.

Boom-Boom Beck: A fan favorite for his explosive hitting and charismatic personality, Boom-Boom Beck delighted audiences during his time on both teams.

