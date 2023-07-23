Which players have played for both Orioles and Twins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 23rd puzzle is out and it involves a cross between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins.

Today's Immaculate Grid contains the Orioles in the third column and the Twins in the first row. So fans have to guess the names of players who have played for both teams.

One of the easiest answers is Jonathan Schoop. The Curacaon baseball player started his career with the Baltimore Orioles when he was signed as an international free agent in 2008. In 2011 he featured in the MLB Futures All-Star Game alongside players like Manny Machado.

Schoop was called to the majors from Norfolk Tides in September 2013. In the years that followed the second baseman found relative success even getting selected as an All-Star in 2017. Two years later Schoop was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

After half a season in Milwaukee, the infielder moved to Minnesota Twins. In 2023, after three years with the Detroit Tigers, he was released.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 23: Other players who have played for the Orioles and Twins

The Twins franchise began in Washington as the Senators in 1901. After the Senators moved to Minnesota they decided to rename themselves as the Twins. Throughout history, they have won three World Series titles and six American League pennants with their latest addition in 1991.

The O's started off in St. Louis as the Browns before eventually making it to Baltimore. They were one of the original teams of the AL. The Orioles like the Twins have been three-time World champions. They have won the American League pennant seven times with their last title coming in 1983.

Another player to have appeared for both teams is New York Yankees' very own Aaron Hicks, who started his career with the Twins before moving to the Bronx. After a six-year spell as a Yankee, he was traded away to the Orioles.

