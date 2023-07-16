Which players have played for both Tigers and Cubs in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

On July 16, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who donned the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs uniforms in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs:

Javier Báez: Shortstop Javier Báez started his career with Chicago in 2014 and spent the next seven years with the franchise. He was named the 2016 NLCS co-MVP when the Cubs clinched the pennant before winning the World Series. In his debut with the Tigers in 2022, Báez hit a ninth-inning walk-off single.

Alex Avila: Alex Avila was the Tigers’ starting catcher when they won the AL Central Division four years in a row from 2011 to 2014. The son of former Tigers GM Al Avila, Alex played for Detroit for eight total years and the Cubs for less than a year in 2017.

Carlos Pea: Carlos Pea spent four years with the Tigers from 2002 to 2005. In 2002, his 12-game hitting streak tied for the longest hitting streak for an American League Rookie that year. After moving around to a few more teams, he signed with the Cubs in 2011 as their starting first baseman.

Bill Madlock: Bill Madlock is a three-time All-Star and four-time NL batting champion, spending two of those seasons with the Cubs. He played third base for Chicago from 1974 to 1976 and later finished his career with Detroit in 1987.

Tony Taylor: Tony Taylor made his major league debut with Chicago in 1958 and was their starting second baseman for two years. He then played for the Tigers from 1971 to 1973 and later became a major league coach for the Phillies from 1977 to 1979.

Other players who have played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers

Alex Avila: A skilled catcher, Alex Avila brought his defensive prowess and power to Detroit in 2009–2017 and Chicago in 2017. Known for his strong arm behind the plate and ability to handle the pitching staff, Avila played a vital role in both teams' postseason runs.

Jeff Baker: A versatile infielder and outfielder, Jeff Baker provided valuable depth and a potent bat for both the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and the Chicago Cubs beforehand. With his ability to hit for average and occasional power, Baker contributed as a valuable utility player, capable of filling various positions on the field.

Quintin Berry: Known for his blazing speed, Quintin Berry brought his wheels to Detroit in 2012 and Chicago in 2015. Berry's base-stealing abilities and defensive skills in the outfield made him an exciting player to watch, providing a spark on the basepaths for both teams.

Tom Gorzelanny: A left-handed pitcher, Tom Gorzelanny showcased his versatility on the mound for Detroit in 2015 and Chicago in 2009 and 2010. Gorzelanny could be relied upon as a starter or a reliever, utilizing his repertoire of pitches to keep hitters off balance and contribute to his teams' success.

