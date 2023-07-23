Which players have played for both White Sox and Dodgers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

On July 23, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers:

Frenchy Bordagaray: Bordagaray played for the Chicago White Sox in 1937 and later joined the Brooklyn Dodgers, which eventually moved to Los Angeles. His scrappy playing style and ability to get on base provided a boost to both teams during his time with them.

Ken Boyer: An exceptional third baseman, Boyer's career saw him play for the Chicago White Sox in 1966 and later for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1968. With a combination of power-hitting and defensive prowess, he was a significant asset to both franchises.

Tom Brennan: Brennan, a left-handed pitcher, pitched for the Chicago White Sox in 1903 before joining the Brooklyn Superbas, the precursor to the Dodgers. While his playing time was relatively limited, he contributed to the success of both teams during his tenure.

Ken Brett: A talented pitcher and occasional outfielder, Brett played for the Chicago White Sox in 1980 and later for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. His versatile skills allowed him to make valuable contributions to both teams during his time with them.

George Browne: An outfielder with speed and a knack for stealing bases, Browne played for the Chicago White Sox in 1913 and later for the Brooklyn Robins, which eventually became the Los Angeles Dodgers. His dynamic playing style added excitement to the game for both franchises.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 23: Others who played for the White Sox and Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers

Moe Berg: A unique figure in baseball history, Berg was a catcher who played for the Chicago White Sox in 1926 and later for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1930. Known for his intellectual pursuits, he was also a spy during World War II, adding a fascinating twist to his baseball legacy.

Wilson Betemit: A versatile infielder, Betemit donned the Chicago White Sox jersey in 2005 before moving on to the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2006 to 2007. With solid bat and defensive skills, he contributed significantly during his stints with both teams.

Lu Blue: An adept first baseman, Blue played for the Chicago White Sox in 1921 and later joined the Brooklyn Robins, which eventually became the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he played until 1927. His consistent hitting and fielding prowess made him a valuable asset for both franchises.

Bobby Bonilla: Known for his power-hitting and offensive prowess, Bonilla played for the Chicago White Sox in 1995 and later for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998. His impressive career spanned several teams and earned him a place among baseball's prominent sluggers.

Ike Boone: A catcher by trade, Boone spent a brief period with the Chicago White Sox in 1922 before later playing for the Brooklyn Robins, which later became the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though his career was relatively short, he left a mark as a dependable backstop during his tenure with both teams

