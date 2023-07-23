Which players have played for both White Sox and Twins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 23rd puzzle is out and it involves a cross between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins.

Today's Immaculate Grid contains the White Sox in the second column and the Minnesota Twins in the first row. So fans have to guess the names of players who have played for both teams.

One of the few players to have played their entire careers for both teams was Earl Battey. The catcher started playing in the 1950s with the Chicago White Sox. He was an established figure in the lineup before being replaced in his last season in 1959.

In 1960 Battey moved to Washington in the franchise's last season in the city. When the relocation was formalized to Minnesota, success followed for Battey as he went on to become a multi-All-Star with the team (only missing out in 1964) in a six-year stretch from 1962 to 1967.

The veteran catcher finished his career with a .270 average and made it to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 23: Other White Sox and Twins players

The White Sox were initially named the Chicago White Stockings before changing to their current name. They won the World Series in 1906 and 1917. Their third World Series came after 87 years in 2005.

The Twins franchise began in Washington as the Senators in 1901. After the Senators moved to Minnesota they decided to rename themselves as the Twins. Throughout history, they have won three World Series titles and six American League pennants with their latest addition in 1991.

One of the recent players that fit today's Immaculate Grid is Orlando Hudson who spent single-year spells with both clubs. He primarily played at second base throughout his twelve years in the MLB representing four other teams. He made it as an All-Star in 2007 and 2009 and averaged .273 at the time of retirement.

