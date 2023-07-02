Which players have played for both Yankees and Royals in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite among the baseball community. The daily internet game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that includes different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the corresponding answer.

As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look forward to achieving an immaculate game every day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman

Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 2nd:

Royals/Braves: Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler Royals/Yankees: Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman Royals/Gold Glove winner: Alex Gordon

Alex Gordon Dodgers/Braves: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman Dodgers/Yankees: Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo Dodgers/Gold Glove winner: Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts Braves/300+ wins as a pitcher: Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux Yankees/300+ wins as a pitcher: Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens 300+ wins as a pitcher/Gold Glove winner: Greg Maddux

Aroldis Chapman was one of the easiest names to add in today's box as the pitcher was recently traded to the Texas Rangers after a brief spell with the Kanas City Royals earlier this year.

Champman previously played for the New York Yankees in 2016 and helped them win the World Series. He also played for the Yankees from 2017 to 2022 before joining the Royals.

MLB players who have played for the Yankees and Royals

There have been a total of 104 players who have suited up for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. Here's a look at some of the most prominent names that have donned the jerseys for both teams:

Johnny Damon

Carlos Beltran

Bucky Dent

Lou Piniella

Danny Tartabull

Steve Balboni

Andrew Benintendi

Juan Beniquez

Wilson Betemit

Angel Berroa

Billy Butler

Melky Cabrera

Alberto Castillo

Aroldis Chapman

Bill Castro

Chili Davis

Wilson Delgado

Sal Fasano

Aaron Guiel

Fran Healy

Poll : 0 votes