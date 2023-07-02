Which players have played for both Yankees and Royals in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite among the baseball community. The daily internet game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.
The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that includes different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the corresponding answer.
As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look forward to achieving an immaculate game every day.
MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 2
Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 2nd:
- Royals/Braves: Jorge Soler
- Royals/Yankees: Aroldis Chapman
- Royals/Gold Glove winner: Alex Gordon
- Dodgers/Braves: Freddie Freeman
- Dodgers/Yankees: Joey Gallo
- Dodgers/Gold Glove winner: Mookie Betts
- Braves/300+ wins as a pitcher: Greg Maddux
- Yankees/300+ wins as a pitcher: Roger Clemens
- 300+ wins as a pitcher/Gold Glove winner: Greg Maddux
Aroldis Chapman was one of the easiest names to add in today's box as the pitcher was recently traded to the Texas Rangers after a brief spell with the Kanas City Royals earlier this year.
Champman previously played for the New York Yankees in 2016 and helped them win the World Series. He also played for the Yankees from 2017 to 2022 before joining the Royals.
MLB players who have played for the Yankees and Royals
There have been a total of 104 players who have suited up for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. Here's a look at some of the most prominent names that have donned the jerseys for both teams:
- Johnny Damon
- Carlos Beltran
- Bucky Dent
- Lou Piniella
- Danny Tartabull
- Steve Balboni
- Andrew Benintendi
- Juan Beniquez
- Wilson Betemit
- Angel Berroa
- Billy Butler
- Melky Cabrera
- Alberto Castillo
- Aroldis Chapman
- Bill Castro
- Chili Davis
- Wilson Delgado
- Sal Fasano
- Aaron Guiel
- Fran Healy