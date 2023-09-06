Which Rangers players have played with the Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 6

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are two bitter rivals currently battling it out for the AL West crown. They're even in the middle of a series right now against one another. Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with finding out who has been on both sides of this rivalry. There are only 85 players who have done so.

Carlos Beltran comes to mind immediately. He won the World Series with the Astros in 2017, but was also with the Rangers in 2016. At the time of writing, just 4% of grid players had used his name for this spot.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 6: Which Rangers players have played with the Astros?

Here's who else has been with the Astros and Rangers:

Lance Berkman (2013 with TEX, 1999-2010 with HOU)

Robbie Grossman (2023 with HOU, 2013-2015 with HOU)

Carlos Gomez (2016-2017 with TEX, 2015-2016 with HOU)

Jordan Lyles (2020-2021 with TEX, 2011-2013 with HOU)

Rafael Montero (2019-2020 with TEX, 2021-2023 with HOU)

Carlos Pena (2001-2014 with TEX, 2013 with HOU)

Former catcher Robinson Chirinos is another good answer here. The backstop played with the Rangers beginning in 2013. In 2019, he was with the Astros before returning home to Texas the following year.

Robinson Chirinos played for the Rangers and Astros

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have listed every single player out of the 85 who have played for both the Rangers and Astros. This will lower your rarity score easily.