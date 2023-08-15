Which Rangers players have also played for the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 15 features two AL West rivals in the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers. These two teams have been rivals for some time, but it's up to trivia fans to find out who crossed the rivalry lines.

Jose Canseco, the controversial slugger, is a good answer here. The longtime Oakland Athletics star, with the team from 1985-1997 spent a brief hiatus from the team. He was with the Rangers from 1992-1994. At the time of writing, only 19% had used Canseco here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15: Which Rangers players have also played for the Athletics?

Here are some good options for this prompt as well:

Elvis Andrus (2021-2022 with OAK, 2009-2020 with TEX)

Harold Baines (1989-1990 with TEX, 1990-1992 with OAK)

Khris Davis (2016-2021 with OAK, 2021 with TEX)

Bartolo Colon (2012-2013 with OAK, 2018 with TEX)

Rick Honeycutt (1987-1995 with OAK, 1981-1994 with TEX)

Jurickson Profar (2019 with OAK, 2012-2018 with TEX)

Jesse Chavez has become a bit of a journeyman reliever. The pitcher spent the 2012-2015 seasons with the Oakland Athletics before landing with the Texas Rangers from 2018-2020. He's since gone on to other teams, but he is a great option for this sector.

Jesse Chavez played for the Rangers and Athletics

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They can tell you every player who suited up for the Rangers and Athletics. This can give you a very rare score at the end of the day.