Which Rangers players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 128th puzzle was released on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is little or no room for error while entering your answers in the grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the Aug. 8 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid game requires fans to guess which Texas Rangers players have also played for the New York Mets.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 129 players who have donned the jerseys of both the Texas Rangers and New York Mets in the MLB.

Asdrubal Cabrera played a shade under three seasons with the New York Mets from 2016 to 2018. He joined the Texas Rangers for a brief spell in 2019. Cabrera is a two-time All-Star who is currently a free agent. He won the World Series in 2019 with the Washington Nationals, just after leaving the Rangers.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 8: Other players to feature for both Rangers and Mets

Former New York Mets star Asdrubal Cabrera

Carlos Beltran

Carlos Beltran spent just over six seasons with the New York Mets from 2005 till 2011. He also played for the Texas Rangers for one season in 2016.

Beltran earned nine All-Star honors and won the World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros.

Joely Rodriguez

Joely Rodriguez signed for the Texas Rangers in 2020 and played just over a year for the franchise. He then joined the New York Mets on a one-year deal in 2022.

While playing for the Mets, Rodriguez managed to pitch a combined no-hitter on April 29, 2022.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the first row of the first column.