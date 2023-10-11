Which Rangers players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 11

Today, the MLB Immaculate Grid features a crossover between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. There haven't been all that many players that qualify for this, given the fact that they're not close to one another. Nevertheless, there are a total of 176 possible answers. Fortunately, you need only name one such person.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a good answer here. The Yankees utility man has been with them for the last two seasons. Before that, he was with the Rangers from 2018 to 2021. At the time of writing, he'd been used by 4% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 11: Which Rangers players have also played for the Yankees?

Here are some other players who played for both Yankees and Rangers during their MLB careers:

Carlos Beltran (2014-2016 with NYY, 2016 with TEX)

Lance Berkman (2010 with NYY, 2013 with TEX)

Bartolo Colon (2011 with NYY, 2018 with TEX)

Nathan Eovaldi (2015-2016 with NYY, 2023 with TEX)

Todd Frazier (2017 with NYY, 2020 with TEX)

Joey Gallo (2021-2022 with NYY, 2015-2021 with TEX)

Rougned Odor (2021 with NYY, 2014-2020 with TEX)

Mark Teixeira (2009-2016 with NYY, 2003-2007 with TEX)

Alex Rodriguez is perhaps the most notable player to have done this. He spent time with the Rangers before becoming one of the most well-known Yankees of the modern day.

Alex Rodriguez played for the Yankees and Rangers

Alex Rodriguez is perhaps the most notable player to have done this. He spent time with the Rangers before becoming one of the most well-known Yankees of the modern day.