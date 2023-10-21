Which Rangers players have recorded 100+ runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 21

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new online puzzle for fans to test their baseball knowledge with. Having dropped over 200 editions to date, the game has become a fan favorite.

The rules for the Immaculate Grid are simple. Users are confronted with a 3x3 array. In order to succeed, users need to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars, both past and present.

Among other things, the October 21 edition of the Grid asked users to name members of the Texas Rangers who have scored at least 100 runs in a season. Let's take a look at some top names.

Texas Rangers with more than 100 runs in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid October 21

2023 saw the Texas Rangers put up their best record since 2016. Much of their success is owed to infielder Marcus Semien. In addition to crossing the plate 122 times to lead the AL, Semien also hit .276/.348/.478 with 26 home runs and 100 RBIs, winning his second career All-Star appearance.

Four-time All-Star Rafael Palmeiro spent ten of his twenty seasons with the Rangers. In 1990, Palmeiro's 122 hits led MLB. The following season, the Cuban scored 115 runs alongside an AL-best 49 doubles. A member of both the 3,000 hit and 500 home run clubs, Palmeiro retired after playing for the Baltimore Orioles during the 2005 season.

Michael Young received a massive applause when he took to the field to deliver the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the 2023 ALCS between the Rangers and Houston Astros. In his thirteen seasons playing for the Rangers, Young scored 100 or more runs four times, and his 52 doubles in 2006 hold up as the a single-season Rangers record. A seven-time All-Star, Young was instrumental in getting the Rangers to the World Series in both 2010 and 2011.

Our final Immaculate Grid entry for the day is that of Alex Rodriguez. After making his debut for the Seattle Mariners in the mid 1990s, A-Rod's attitude proved too much for the Mariners, and he was dealt to the Rangers. In addition to launching a league-best 52 home runs in 2001, his first season in Texas, A-Rod also scored 133 runs, more than any other Ranger in history.