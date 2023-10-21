Which Rangers players have recorded 40+ doubles in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 21

The Texas Rangers have seen their fair share of talented players, and among them, some stand out for their exceptional ability to hit doubles. Hitting 40 or more doubles in a single season is no small feat, and it requires a combination of skill, precision, and power.

The MLB Immaculate Grid for October 21, has players guessing from a list of 22 players who have hit 40+ 2B in a season with the Texas Rangers. With an accuracy rate of just 16% at the time of writing, Sportskeeda has fans of the baseball puzzle covered.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 21: Which Rangers players have recorded 40+ 2B in one season?

The most recent player on this list is Corey Seager. In the 2023 season, he showcased his hitting prowess by recordning an outstanding 42 doubles. Seager’s performance contributed significantly to the team’s succes, adding power and consistency to the lineup, taking the Rangers to their current World Series contention.

Another standout performer in 2023 is Marcus Semien. At 32 years old, Semien hit an impressive 40 doubles. Semien’s ability to find the gaps and drive the ball ensured his place among the Rangers’ elite soubles hitters.

Elvis Andrus, at 28 years old, demonstrated his offensive capabilities during the 2017 season by hitting 44 doubles. Kown for his speed and consistency, Andrus played a key role in providing run-scoring opportunities for the team.

In the 2012 season, at the age of 31, Nelson Cruz exhibited his power-hitting prowess by recording an impressive 45 doubles. Cruz’s ability to drive the ball to all parts of the field made him a formidable force in the Rangers’ lineup.

These players not only made a significant impact on the team during their respective seasons but also left a lasting legacy as some of the Rangers’ most prolific doubles hitters.

In addition to these four players, here are four more Rangers who achieved the feat:

Ian Kinsler (2012)

Michael Young (2011)

Josh Hamilton (2010)

Marlon Byrd (2009)

These individuals, through their exceptional hitting abilities, have etched their names in Rangers history as part of an exclusive group of players with 40 or more doubles in a single MLB season.