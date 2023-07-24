Which Rays pitchers have had 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 24

MLB Immaculate Grid's July 24th puzzle features a cross between the Tampa Bay Rays and pitchers with 300+ career saves. Players need to guess the names of pitchers who have played for the Tampa Bay Rays and are also part of the 300-save club.

In baseball, a "save" is credited to a relief pitcher who effectively protects their team's lead under certain conditions. These conditions include pitching for at least three innings, entering the game with a lead of no more than three runs and pitching for at least one inning, or coming into the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle, at the plate, or on the bases.

One of the popular figures out of the bullpen for the Tampa Bay last season was Fernando Rodney. The relief pitcher played for eleven different teams in his eighteen year career in the majors. The initial part of his career was mostly with the Detroit Tigers.

Rodney moved to Tampa Bay in 2012 and stayed with the club for two years. He earned his first All Star apperance in his first season and was also adjusted the AL Comeback Player of the Year. He finished with 85 saves out of 95 save opportunities from 2012 to 2013.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 24: Other Tampa Bay Rays pitchers with 300+ career saves

The Rays are a fairly new organisation and so there aren't many players who have notched up record breaking numbers. However in the saves tally only one player has more than 100 saves.

Roberto Hernandez played for ten different teams and earned 326 saves in his entire career. He got 101 saves in his two years with the Tampa Bay. The Puerto Rican just like Rodney earned an All Star apperance with the club in 1999.

