Which Rays players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a crossover between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays. That means that completing the grid will require knowledge of MLB stars who played for both franchises. Fortunately, there's a very recent answer to this query.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Civale is a great answer for this prompt. Prior to the Trade Deadline, he was with the Guardians. He was shipped to the Rays then, though. He's already pitched for them once, so he qualifies for this spot on the grid. At the time of writing, 28% of players had used Civale here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14: Which Rays players have also played for the Guardians?

Here are some other options as to who played for both the Rays and Guardians:

Jake Bauers (2019-2021 with CLE, 2018 with TBR)

Johnny Damon (2012 with CLE, 2011 with TBR)

Rich Hill (2013 with CLE, 2021 with TBR)

Corey Kluber (2011-2019, 2022 with TBR)

Manny Ramirez (1993-2000 with CLE, 2011 with TBR)

Jake Bauers played for the Rays and Guardians

Asdrubal Cabrera is one of those players who qualifies for a lot of Immaculate Grid sectors. He played for several teams, and the Guardians (the Cleveland Indians when he played for them) and the Rays are among them. He was with Cleveland from 2007 to 2014 and played the 2015 season in Tampa Bay.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There, you can find a database of every single MLB player who has suited up for the Rays and Guardians. This will help your rarity score.