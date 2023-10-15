Which Royals players have also played for the Rays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15 

The MLB Immaculate Grid on Sunday features the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays.

These two teams find themselves at a crossover, so it's your job to name one player who played for both at some point during their career. There are over 70 possible answers for this one, given the fact that they are not located near one another and play in different divisions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Longtime Rays infielder Ben Zobrist works here. The infielder played for Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2014 and then had a brief stint with the Royals in 2015. At the time of writing, he was used by 27% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 15: Which Royals players have also played for the Rays?

Here are some other players who played for both the Rays and Royals during their MLB careers:

Jose Bautista (2004 with both teams)

Brad Boxberger (2014-2017 with TBR, 2019 with KCR)

Jake Diekman (2023 with TBR, 2019 with KCR)

Matt Duffy (2016-2019 with TBR, 2023 with KCR)

Carlos Pena (2007-2012 with TBR, 2013 with KCR)

Outfielder Johnny Damon did this. He eventually made his way through most of the AL East, including the Rays in 2011. From 1995 to 2000, the slugger was with the Royals.

Johnny Damon played for the Rays and Royals

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Every day, articles just like this one are released with all the right answers for all nine sections on the grid. They may even provide you with an answer to lower your rarity score.