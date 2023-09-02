Which Silver Slugger has also had a 40+ HR season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2

/Every day, MLB fans can look forward the Immaculate Grid. Despite only being around for a few months, the Baseball Reference quiz game has captured the attention of fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid is comprised of nine intersecting squares. It is up to users to take the clues lined up along the axes into account to populate the squares with names of relevant MLB stars. While team names are usually given as hints, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 2, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have won a Silver Slugger Award, given to the league's top hitters in any given seasons, as well as hit 40 or more home runs. Let's take a look at some top names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 153. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Which Silver Sluggers have hit 40 or more home runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid September 2

In Mike Trout's rookie season of 2012, the studly outfielder connected for a slashline of .326/.399/.564 with an OPS of .963 and 83 RBIs. Although the Los Angeles Angels star won the AL Rookie of the Year Award and a Silver Slugger, his 2012 campaign missed out on the 40-homer mark by ten. In 2015, after winning his first MVP Award, Trout knocked 41 homers out of the park, finishing second in MVP voting, and won his third straight Silver Slugger.

Expand Tweet

"THIS DATE IN #ANGELS HISTORY - With his 25th home run of the year, Mike Trout became the youngest player with a 25 HR/40 SB season and the first rookie to accomplish the feat" - AngelsWin.com

In 2004, David "Big Papi" Ortiz achieved near god-like status for the Boston Red Sox after helping his team attain their first World Series in 86 years. In addition to hitting a home run in the ALCS that would spur his team's 3-0 series comeback against the New York Yankees, Ortiz also hit 41 home runs, and won his first career Silver Slugger. He would surpass 40 homers in each of the next two seasons, and win four consecutive Silver Sluggers between 2004 and 2007.

When Ken Griffey Jr, was selected by the Seattle Mariners with their first overall pick in 1987, expectations were high for the center fielder. Fortunately, he passed with flying colors. Between 1993 and 1999, Griffey Jr. had five seasons with 40 or more home runs, leading the entire MLB in four of them. Also the winner of four Silver Sluggers and an MVP Award during his time with the Mariners, poor relations with cocky rookie Alex Rodriguez would ultimately pave the way for a 2000 trade to the Cincinnati Reds.

Expand Tweet

"1994 - Ken Griffey Jr. hits the warehouse in Camden Yards" - ZT

In 2012, Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera put forth one of the most masterful performances in the history of baseball. In addition to posting a .344 batting average, leading the league by a mile, his MLB-best 44 home runs and 139 RBIs were enough for Miggy to capture the first Triple Crown in some 45 years. A back to back MVP in 2012 and 2013, Cabrera was also the recipient of seven Silver Sluggers, making him viable for this Immaculate Grid several times over.