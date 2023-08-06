Which Tigers players have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6 

The MLB Immaculate Grid daily puzzle game refreshed the memories of Detroit Tigers fans on August 6, as it quizzed fans about their players who were named an All-Star.

Former second baseman Lou Whitaker will forever be remembered by the Detroit Tigers fan for his heroics during a career that spanned almost two decades.

Whitaker made his MLB debut for the Tigers in 1977 and remained with the club until his retirement in 1995. Whitaker was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 1978 after an impressive season with the Tigers.

The five-time All-Star made his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic in 1983. He won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in three consecutive seasons from 1983 to 1985.

Alan Trammell was another youngster who made his debut for the Tigers in 1977, and the former shortstop enjoyed a similar career to that of his teammate Whitaker.

Much like his teammate, Trammell spent the entirety of his MLB career, 20 years, with the Tigers. His first of six All-Star appearances came in 1980. He also won the Gold Glove award for the first time that year.

The six-time All-Star was named the World Series MVP after his side's World Series triumph in 1984. He announced his retirement in 1996 but returned to the Tigers as a manager in 2003. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 6: Other All-Stars from the Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander: Hall of Fame-bound Justin Verlander made his debut for the Tigers in 2005 after being selected as the second overall pick of the 2004 MLB draft.

He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and soon became the best pitcher on the team. During his 12-year stint with the club, Verlander made the All-Star six times.

Miguel Cabrera: The Venezuelan baseball player has been one of the stalwarts for the Tigers over the last 15 years since making his switch from the Miami Marlins in 2007.

The 2003 World Series champion made an instant impact at the club, finishing as the American League home run leader in 2008. Cabrera was named the All-Star for the first time for the Tigers in 2010.

The 12-time All-Star is still going strong for the Tigers, appearing in the Mid-summer Classic last year.