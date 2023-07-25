Which Toronto Blue Jays players have had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 25

Today's edition of the popular daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have played for the Toronto Blue Jays as well as players who have had a 200+ hits season.

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 200+ hits season, while the first clue along the vertical plane is the Toronto Blue Jays. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a Blue Jays player whith a 200+ hits season in the major leagues.

Only a total of five players have achieved the feat for the Toronto Blue Jays, with the latest name being Vernon Wells in 2003. The center fielder started his major league career with the Blue Jays in 1999 and went to play twelve seasons for them. In 2003, Wells finished the season with 215, becoming only fifth player in franchise history to do so. He later went on to play for the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees.

The other four players to achieve the feat are Shannon Stewart, Paul Molitor, John Olerud and Tony Fernandez.

BlueJays Muse @BlueJays_Muse



215 — Vernon Wells (2003)*

202 — Shannon Stewart (2001)

196 — Carlos Delgado (2000)

195 — Aaron Hill (2009)

191 — Bo Bichette, (2021)*

191 — Alex Rios (2007)

189 — Bo Bichette (2022)*

188 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2021)



Other Blue Jays players who had 200+ in a single season in the MLB

Shannon Stewart is another Toronto Blue Jays player who has had a 200+ hits season in the MLB. The left fielder spent the first nine years of his career with the Toronto team and finished the 2001 season whith 202 hits.

In 1993, outfielder John Olerud and infielder Paul Molitor both had over 200 hits and made their way into the frachise record books.

