Which Twins players have a 200+ K season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 8

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid uploads a new quiz for baseball fans to attempt to test themselves with. Despite only having posted less than 200 quizzes to date, the game has become a favorite for fans across the league.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple format. The 3 x 3 interface features nine spaces that users must populate by referring to the intersecting clues. While team names are the most common hints, sometimes statistical values are given instead.

On September 8, Immaculate Grid asked users to name pitchers who have recorded more than 200 strikeouts in a season for the Minnesota Twins. Let's take a look at some top names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 159. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Minnesota Twins pitchers with 200+ strikeout seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid

Before the Twins made the move to Minnesota in the early 1960s, they were known as the Washington Senators. In 1910, starter Walter Johnson put forth a season for the Senators that will go down in history.

Johnson led the league in innings pitched (370), complete games (29), shutouts (11), and struck out 313 batters, a record that still stands as the most ever by a Minnesota Twins/Washington Senators player.

Expand Tweet

"Walter Johnson - Washington Senators Spring Training--Outtakes. March 12, 1931" - Baseball History Nut

Venezuelan ace Johan Santana has the most strikeouts of any modern Twins player. In 2004, the southpaw fanned a league-best 265 batters, while also posting a league-best 2.65 ERA, winning the Cy Young in the process.

Santana led MLB in strikeouts every season between 2004 and 2006. In 2008, he joined the New York Mets, where his 2.53 ERA would again hold up as the lowest ERA in the league among starters that season.

Expand Tweet

"Bert Blyleven, 1972 @Twins (age 21)" - Vintage Jerseys and Hats

Although born in the Netherlands, Bert Blyleven moved to California with his family as a child. A 1969 third round Twins pick, Blyleven wasted no time in showing his dominance. He posted at least 200 strikeouts in every season between 1971 and 1976, including a 1973 year that saw him post nine complete game shutouts.

After some time playing for the Cleveland Indians, Blyleven returned to the Twins in 1985, and posted a league-high 271 innings in 1986. The 6-foot-3 Dutchman retired in 1992 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.