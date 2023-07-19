Which Twins players have been an All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid's new puzzle for July 19th is out and it involves a cross between the Minnesota Twins and an All-Star.

The MLB Immaculate Grid for today has the Twins in the second row and an All-Star in the third column. Thus players of the game have to choose names of All-Star selections from the franchise.

The obvious answer that most players will go for is last year's batting champion, Luis Arraez. The former Twins player made it to the All-Star game in 2022 and subsequently won the AL Batting championship. He led the league in batting average.

Although in the offseason he became the first batting champion to be traded away in the subsequent season. He was traded by the Twins to the Miami Marlins where he fought an arbitration case for his salary. Currently in Miami, he's again leading the batting average charts and is on track for a record-breaking .400 season.

Other Minnesota Twins players who have made it to the MLB All-Star game

Some of the Twins legends with multiple All-Star selections include Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, and Kirby Puckett.

Killebrew was an infielder who made it to 13 All-Star games from 1959 to 1971 some of which include two games in the same season.

Another infielder who made it big in Minnesota was Rod Carew. In his 18-year career, the Hall of Famer was an 18x All-Star with the Twins and Angels.

Another Hall of Famer, Kirby Puckett made it to ten consecutive All-Star appearances from 1986 to 1995.

