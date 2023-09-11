Which White Sox players have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle for fans of all ages. Despite only being introduced this year, Immaculate Grid has become a favorite for fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 follows a relatively simple format. Users are asked to populate nine squares by referring to the six given clues. While team names are the most common hints, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 11, the Grid asked users to name players for the Chicago White Sox, past and present, who have recorded a batting average of at least .300 in a season. Let's dive in.

Chicago White Sox players with .300 batting seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid September 11

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson made the biggest waves this season after he was knocked out by Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians. The humiliating sequence punctuated the worst season of Anderson's career. Although the 30-year old is only hitting .237/.281/.292 with a single home run this season, his .335 average led the league in 2019. Hopefully, for White Sox fans, Anderson can get back to his former self in 2024.

Luke Appling was another star Chicago White Sox shortstop, albeit from a completely different epoch than Anderson. Appling spent his entire 20 year career (1930-1950) playing for the Sox. During that time, he led MLB in batting average twice. His first batting title came in 1936, when the Georgia-native hit .388, and again in 1943, when his .328 average and .419 on-base percentage qualified him for a second-place finish in MVP voting that year.

To find the all-time Chicago White Sox batting leader, we have to go all the way back to 1916. It was during that season that Shoeless Joe Jackson posted a .341 batting average. Incredibly, that number placed him third in overall average that year, behind Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers and Tris Speaker of Cleveland, who posted .370 and .386 figures, respectively.

When Frank Thomas broke into the league in 1990, it appeared that there was no chance of stopping him. The seventh-overall draft pick in 1989, Thomas hit .330 in his 60-game rookie season. To prove that his freshman campaign was no fluke, the DH followed it up with a .318 batting average in 1991, and would continue to hit over .300 until 1998. He retired in 2008 as a member of the Oakland Athletics, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. In an era where PEDs were commonplace, no evidence has ever been produced to suggest that Thomas was juiced.