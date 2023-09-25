Which White Sox players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox. Despite playing in the same league, these two franchises don't have all that much in common. It's your job to name one player who played for both teams, though. There are only 97 possible answers to this prompt.

Melky Cabrera played for a lot of teams during his MLB career, including both of these. He was with the White Sox in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In 2013 and 2014, he was with the Blue Jays, so he qualifies. Only 2% of players had tried his name at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25: Which White Sox players have also played for the Blue Jays?

Below are other players who were members of the Blue Jays and White Sox:

Roberto Alomar (2003-2004 with CWS, 1991-1995 with TOR)

Tyler Clippard (2017 with CWS, 2018 with TOR)

Liam Hendriks (2021-2023 with CWS, 2014-2015 with TOR)

Edwin Jackson (2010-2011 with CWS, 2019 with TOR)

Ryan Tepera (2021 with CWS, 2015-2019 with TOR)

Liam Hendriks played for the White Sox and Blue Jays

Longtime slugger Edwin Encarnacion qualifies here as well. He was with the Blue Jays from 2009 to 2016. In 2020, he joined the Blue Jays for a brief stint, making him a good answer here.

