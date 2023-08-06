Which White Sox players have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town. The day-to-day internet allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the interconnected answer.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate game themselves every day.

One answer on the Aug. 6 edition of the game requires fans to guess which White Sox players have been named All-Stars.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: A look at the most recent White Sox players who have earned All-Star honors

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Interestingly, there have been several Chicago White Sox players who have earned All-Star honors while playing for the franchise. Here's a look at some of the most recent names to have claimed the honor:

Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. enjoyed a spectacular first half of the 2023 MLB season. Interestingly, it was the first time in his career that the White Sox outfielder received the coveted All-Star honor.

He currently has 112 hits and 30 home runs across 415 at-bats with a .270 batting average. However, Chicago is languishing in fourth in the AL Central, unlikely to qualify for the playoffs.

Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson had an impressive campaign with the White Sox during the 2022 season. It was the second campaign in a row that he was named an All-Star after winning a Silver Slugger award in 2020.

Anderson finished last season with 100 hits and six home runs across 332 at-bats.

Liam Hendriks

Liam Hendriks has two All-Star honors with the Chicago White Sox (2021 and 2022). The pitcher has been one of the more consistent performers for the team over the past few seasons.

Last year, Hendriks recorded 85 strikeouts and 16 walks across 57.2 innings pitched at a commendable 2.81 ERA.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the third column.