“While he was dressed like Randy Johnson” - Fans take their guesses as Kate Upton recounts the exact moment Justin Verlander fell for her

Before she tied the knot with Justin Verlander in 2017, Kate Upton modeled for various top fashion houses. The pair has been referred to as one of pop culture's most iconic couples.

In a recent reel on her Instagram account, Upton accounts for hilarious expressions when her husband identifies the exact place and time when he knew she was the one. However, there were no responses, but Upton's expressions said a lot.

"just one more time" - kateupton

In response to this video, fans were quick to offer their say.

"Cutie" - commented fellow model Josie Canseco

"Probably that sports illustrated shoot in 2014 like the rest of us" - claimed another fan

"While he was dressed like Randy Johnson" - joked one fan

Other comments were as follows:

"For me, it was when she did the dougie"

"I literally love Justin Verlander"

"That's awesome"

Fans were loving Kate Upton's Verlander reel

More comments on the reel

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander first met in 2012, while they were working together on a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game.

At the time, Justin Verlander was playing for the Detroit Tigers. After being spotted together in 2013 for the first time, the pair parted ways, only to reunite the following season.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 at a hilltop church in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by friends and family. The wedding happened mere days after Verlander's Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander, is beginning the 2024 season on the Houston Astros' injured list. Despite being 41 years old, the right-handed pitcher is still regarded as one of the league's most dominant starters.

Astros manager's eyes prompt return of Justin Verlander

After arriving at Astros spring training in February with shoulder tightness, Justin Verlander entered the 15-day IL to start the season. Despite the setback, his team seems to have full confidence in the former MVP's ability to get back on the mound. Recently, manager Joe Espada told the Houston Chronicle:

'That's his level of confidence with where he's at right now. When I see him pacing around the clubhouse, how energetic he is today, then this guy is ready to go."

It remains to be seen whether he can dial back the years.

