"White Sox own the Cubs", "Congratulations on beating a minor league team" - Chicago White Sox fans share mixed reactions after victory over Chicago Cubs, expect better from their team

The Chicago White Sox have performed their annual duties and played their cross-town rival, the Chicago Cubs, in what is known by baseball fans as the "Crosstown" Cup. This game between the two Chicago-based teams marks the meeting between the teams that happens every year.

The Chicago White Sox now have a record of 23-23 and are second in the AL Central, while the Chicago Cubs have not even had that much success this year. Seiya Suzuki and his squad now sit with a 19-27 win-loss ratio and are stuck in fourth place in the NL Central. Both teams are keen to push themselves up in the standings.

Chicago White Sox fans express mixed reactions at White Sox winning 2022 Crosstown Cup

Although they have picked up some steam that has graced them into the second spot in their division, they are still 5.5 games behind Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins.

"White Sox own the Cubs" - @Jaeylor

Before finishing with the divisional pennant last year, the White Sox had not won the top spot in their division since 2008.

"Don’t care still disappointed it took this long." - TA7

The fanfare that was accumulated last season has become used to success and has taken to Twitter to voice their discontent at this year's failings.

"just wanna say, f*ck the cubs" - @ kate shea

Despite some detractors, a great many fans were pleased with the way that the White Sox handled their NL counterparts this weekend. The White Sox won the second game of the two-game series, redeeming themselves after losing the first game 5-1 to the Cubs.

"Congratulations on beating a minor league team" - @ Brian Kronewitter

The Cubs are a shell of their former selves as they stand only above the lowly Cincinnati Reds for the bottom spot in the NL Central division. Some Chicago White Sox fans have referred to the Cubs as a "minor league team."

Sir Thomas Sox @SirThomasSox Sox win! I have zero confidence in them moving forward, but I’ll take a win. Fuck the Cubs. Sox win! I have zero confidence in them moving forward, but I’ll take a win. Fuck the Cubs.

"Sox win! I have zero confidence in them moving forward, but I’ll take a win. F*ck the Cubs." - @ Sir Thomas Sox

The victory for the Chicago White Sox came in the top of the 12th as Jake Burger hit an RBI single that drove in teammate Danny Mendick. Chicago White Sox fans, who were holding their breath, could finally breathe that sweet sigh of relief.

"Working way too hard to beat the Cubs but whatever, a win is a win. This team needs to get as many as they can since they'll never fire that shit manager of their's" - @ Havoc

Manager Tony La Russa has been, somewhat, vocal about the recent controversy in the USA around gun control regulations. Some fans have taken direct aim at La Russa, blaming the manager for his team's poor record.

Boozy LaDrunkssa @drunkTLR @LindsTeach1386 @Cubs Sox wasted a great start by Cease too. These teams are both an embarrassment to the city. @LindsTeach1386 @Cubs Sox wasted a great start by Cease too. These teams are both an embarrassment to the city.

"Sox wasted a great start by Cease too. These teams are both an embarrassment to the city." - @ Boozy LaDrunkssa

The Chicago White Sox will travel to Toronto for a midweek series against the Blue Jays as the Cubs return home to Wrigley Field to take on a divisional rival in Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers.

