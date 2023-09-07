Liam Hendriks is a relief pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, and has been an integral part of their bullpen for many years. Being a reliever means one thing: you can lose the game in an instant. They often come in with the pressure on. Runners might be on base, the game might be tied, and any other situation.

It's on the reliever to do their job perfectly, and if they don't, the game can get away from a team. It's very unlike being a starter in that regard. That can leave relievers feeling very upset and frustrated with their performances.

That has happened to Hendriks, who recently beat cancer. In conversation with viral barber VicBlends, Hendriks revealed how he handles tough games, and what he believes about baseball now:

"After every single time I pitch, I'll get home and I'll watch the broadcast, see if there's anything I can pick up and you know what? As soon as I do that, that game's over with.

"Without a doubt. I think I took the shackles off. I think when I was starting, I envisioned the way that baseball was as a very stoic man's sport. Like, you don't show emotion. Even if you do something good, if you do something bad, there's no getting angry, there's no getting excited."

It's safe to say that this outlook can help keep a ballplayer sane when things are not going well.

Liam Hendriks beat cancer

Through it all, the White Sox star has maintained a positive outlook on life and sport. Despite battling cancer, he was as positive as ever. Once he defeated it, he was exuberant.

Liam Hendriks recovered from cancer

Hendriks wrote after being cleared medically:

"These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

Unfortunately, he would land on the IL again shortly after his return, but it doesn't negate the fact that he took on and beat cancer.