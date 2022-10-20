Who are Aaron Judge's Parents? Get to know the Yankee Home Run King's Family

Aaron Judge has been front and center in the world of baseball this year. Since hitting a record number of home runs, fans have not been able to get enough of the big man. Let's take a look at who his parents are.

Judge's parents are named Patty and Wayne. The pair are retired school teachers from Linden, California. The two are said to be living a peaceful, private life. If you were to meet them, you would never imagine that their son is an MLB superstar.

"Aaron Judge was adopted by great parents in a small agricultural town. Clark Kent story. He is modest, self-effacing, then puts on his uniform." - @ Scott Simon

Aaron Judge's parents adopted Judge when he was just a few days old. Because of this, Judge does not know his biological parents or his ancestry. However, he knows that he was given all the love and support that he could ever have asked for from his loving parents.

In September 2022, in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge hit his 60th home run of the season. The dinger tied him with Babe Ruth's personal record set in 1927. It also put him within one of tying Roger Maris for the all-time single-season home run record, set in 1961.

"For Aaron Judge's parents, their son's 2017 season was like a magical dream that seemingly never ended." - @ YES Network

In the leadup to history, Aaron Judge's parents followed him around from ballpark to ballpark, hoping to witness their son make history. Patti Judge was in attendance with Roger Maris Jr. when Judge hit his 61st home run of the season against the Blue Jays in Toronto on September 29.

Following the home run that saw him tie Maris' record, Judge gifted the ball to his mother, who he praised as "his greatest supporter."

Judge's parents were in attendance when Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season at Globe Life Field in early October. His parents were there to witness it as their adoptive son became the all-time single-season home run leader.

Aaron Judge's parents look forward to what's next

Judge has always been an athlete, in high school, he was as good at football as he was at baseball. Judge and the Yankees will look to overcome their Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Houston Astros to rally. Judge's parents will be the first there if and when he captures the World Series for his team.

