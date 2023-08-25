Who is Adam Jones' wife, Maude "Audie" Fugett? A glimpse into the married life of retiring Orioles fan favorite

Adam Jones has become the talk of the town among the MLB community. The former outfielder will return to the Baltimore Orioles next month to officially retire from baseball.

Jones played 14 seasons in the MLB from 2006-2019. He then joined Nippon Professional Baseball side Orix Buffaloes in 2020 and had a two-year stint in Japan.

Amid the news of Jones' retirement, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Maude "Audie" Fugett.

Maude was born on March 27, 1986, to former NFL tight end Jean Fugett and his wife, Carlotta. She also has two brothers named Joseph and Reginald.

As per reports, Maude attended Ronald Park Country School and was the captain of the Ronald Park basketball team. She also played soccer and softball in her youth.

Moreover, Maude earned a BA from George Washington University. She then decided to pursue law from Fordham University School of Law.

Reports claim that Maude worked as an associate for Anston Capital Partners and also served as a consultant for Hannix Consulting.

Maude married Adam in December 2014 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The couple has two children together.

Their first son August Russell was born on March 11, 2014. They welcomed their second son Axel on Feb. 16, 2016.

Adam Jones' MLB stats and career honors

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones

The Seattle Mariners selected Adam Jones in the first round of the 2003 MLB draft. The outfielder made his Major League debut on July 14, 2006, playing for Seattle in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Roger Center.

Jones impressed the Mariners and became a regular starter for the team over the next two years. However, he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February 2008.

It was in Baltimore where Jones made a name for himself. In 11 seasons with the team, he earned five All-Star honors and won four Golden Glove awards along with one Silver Slugger award.

Jones joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 on a one-year contract before playing two seasons for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Adam Jones finished his MLB career with 1,939 hits and 282 home runs across 1,823 games with a .277 batting average.