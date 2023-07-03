Who is Adam Ottavino's wife, Brette Wolff? A glimpse into personal life of Mets pitcher

The New York Mets strengthened their bullpen for the next MLB season by signing reliever Adam Ottavino to a one-year contract. Ottavino, a pitcher for the New York Mets and a standout in the MLB, is married to Brette Wolff.

4 years 🚀🚀🚀🚀 - adamottavino

A mutual acquaintance had set up Adam and Brette. In a dream wedding ceremony, the pair tied the knot in California in 2015.

my ladies - adamottavino

The couple lives in Adam's boyhood neighborhood of Park Slope with their two kids, Oakley Leighton and Bradley Snow. They presently reside in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights.

lazy christmas 🎄 - adamottavino

welcome to the world // archer holden 4/28/23 // we love you forever - adamottavino

Brette Wolff, the wife of Adam Ottavino, is a rather private individual, as her social media profiles are private.

Ottavino has participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) games with the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox. The MLB star was raised in Manhattan and completed his secondary education at Berkley Carroll School in Park Slope.

After signing Ottavino, it is estimated that the Mets' lavish tax payroll would reach $286 million. Ottavino renewed his two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Mets after the 2022 campaign.

Adam Ottavino's early years

Ottavino was born in Manhattan and his family relocated to Brooklyn when he was three. He graduated from the Berkeley Carroll School in Park Slope, Brooklyn, in 2003 and went to P.S. 39, The Henry Bristow School, for his primary education.

He participated in a summer developmental league with Dellin Betances, a future teammate who was a few grades behind him. Ottavino was chosen by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the 30th round of the 2003 MLB draft, but he never signed.

In order to play collegiate baseball for the Northeastern Huskies baseball club, Ottavino enrolled at Northeastern University. Ottavino now maintains the Northeastern single-season and career records for strikeouts.

been planning it for years // @yankees // fan festival circa 96? with @coney3636 - adamottavino

He received the 2005 America East Conference Pitcher of the Year award. He played college baseball in the summer with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod Baseball League following the 2005 year.

