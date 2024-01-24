Who is Adrian Beltre's son? Everything we know about Hall of Famer's legacy

Adrian Beltre played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball and is well known for his defensive capabilities, winning five Gold Glove awards. On the personal front, he has been married to Sandra since 2003 and the couple shares three children.

They welcomed their first child in 2003 and named her Cassandra. In 2005, their first son, Adrian Jr., was born. They welcomed their third and youngest child, Camilia, on October 1, 2010.

Nicknamed 'AJ', Adrian Jr. is a 5-foot-11 infielder and a pitcher. In August 2023, according to the Seattle Times, he made a verbal commitment to play college baseball for the University of Washington after clearing high school. He is currently in his senior year at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, California.

Last year, Adrian Jr. participated in the USA Baseball High School All-American Game, a part of the MLB All-Star Weekend festivities at T-Mobile Park.

Speaking on how being around his father fueled his motivation for the game, he said (via Seattle Times):

“It just really drove my love for the game. I always loved baseball, but being around big leaguers every day was something really special for me — something I really miss. But it was awesome for me as a kid and really fueled my love for the game."

“I feel like being the son of a big leaguer, seeing where they got to, what they were able to do, playing the game they love and getting paid for it, that’s always been a dream of mine. Baseball has just always been my life and something I really love.”

Adrian Beltre's Hall of Fame candidacy is decided

In his first year of eligibility, Adrian Beltre has been inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot. The four-time All-Star blasted 477 home runs and compiled 3,166 hits in his career.

Adrian Beltre will be joined by Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer and Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton at the Cooperstown induction ceremony to be held in July.

