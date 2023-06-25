Who is Austin Hays' wife, Samantha? A glimpse into the married life of Baltimore Orioles potential All-Star in 2023

Samantha Hays is the biggest supporter and wife of the talented MLB baseball player, Austin Hays. In the midst of his rising career, Austin Hays found love off the field. He met Samantha during his high school years at Spruce Creek High in Florida.

Despite never having met before, their paths crossed when Austin sent Samantha a Facebook message. Their first date was a unique experience, as they went ice skating, allowing them to connect and get to know each other better.

As their relationship blossomed, Samantha became Austin's biggest ally, attending his games and cheering him on from the stands. Their love grew stronger with each passing day. They decided to take the next step in their relationship.

On November 11, 2019, Austin Hays and Samantha exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. It was a day filled with love, laughter, and the promise of a lifetime together. Austin, filled with joy, took to Instagram to share the news of their marriage, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing his love for Samantha.

"November 9th 2019 I got to marry the love of my life, the mother of my child, and soon to be 2nd child. I love you with all my heart and please outlive me because I don’t ever wanna spend a second on this earth without you"

Austin Hays and Samantha Hays' journey as parents

Austin Hays and Samantha's journey as parents began when they discovered they were expecting their first child. The news brought immense joy and excitement to their lives, filling their hearts with anticipation for the arrival of their little one.

However, their path to parenthood was not easy. Samantha's pregnancy was considered high-risk due to a condition that posed a high probability of early labor.

As Austin Hays plays for the Baltimore Orioles, Samantha divided her time between Florida and Baltimore. She relayed the ultrasound results to her husband, who couldn't accompany her due to pandemic restrictions. Despite the obstacles, their love and determination stayed strong.

Austin Hays' success on the baseball field is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication. As he continues to make strides in his professional career, he is supported by his loving wife and their sons, Levi and Haydon.

