Who is Austin Wells? Yankees prospect expected to make MLB debut soon

On Tuesday night, Austin Wells hit his first Triple-A home run and blew the top off of it. Wells is one player whose name has recently gained attention in the New York Yankees' development system.

Manager Aaron Boone recently provided some fascinating insights on Wells' development and future chances as fans and experts alike debate about his likely promotion to the main league team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Boone discusses what he's been hearing about Austin Wells at Triple-A "Someone's that definitely on the radar" - snyyankees

Wells, the ninth-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline for the Yankees, smacked a 2-1 fastball from Worcester pitcher Justin Hageman into right field during the eighth innings of play at Polar Park. The baseball traveled 473 feet and had an exit velocity of 108.7 MPH.

After going 1-5 on Tuesday, Wells has been reliable since moving up to Triple-A at the end of July. The 24-year-old now has a.740 OPS in 21 games with the RailRiders.

Expand Tweet

Austin Wells' Triple-A HRs entering Tuesday: HRs after Sunday: The No. 8 @Yankees prospect found his groove with the @swbrailriders during a power-packed series: https://atmilb.com/3YGyV7Q - MiLB

Austin Wells' baseball career

Wells attended school at Bishop Gorman High School while growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was voted Second Team All-American by USA Today as a junior and the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year.

Wells was chosen by the New York Yankees in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, however, he decided to enroll at Arizona instead of signing with the team.

Wells was selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Third Team and Baseball America's Second Team of preseason All-Americans. He was then chosen by the New York Yankees with the No. 28 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. On June 25, Wells agreed to a $2.5 million signing bonus and joined the Yankees.

Expand Tweet

The Yankees' 2020 first-round MLB Draft pick Austin Wells with his first Spring Training hit of his career. - YESNetwork

In 2021, the Yankees extended a non-roster invitation to Wells to attend spring training. Wells joined Hudson Valley at the start of the 2022 campaign before being promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots in July. The Yankees then sent Wells up to Triple-A on July 21.