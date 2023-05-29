Succession is a highly popular dark comedy-drama created by Jesse Armstrong and premiered on HBO in 2018. The show profiles the Roy siblings, and their misadventures as they vie for power and influence over WayStar Royco, their father Logan's media empire.

With an average score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and millions of viewers worldwide, the show is seen as one of the most successful dramas on modern television.

On May 28, 2023, Succession aired the series finale. In it, character Tom Wambsgans outsmarts the powerful Roy siblings and is himself named as the new executive of WayStar Royco. The ending came as a major surprise to many fans of the show.

"Tom Wambsgans is both the most powerful man in America and the most mediocre and provincial (Shiv's words) Manchurian Candidate. What an extraordinary character arc." - Brandon Lewis

However, a baseball-related theory has cast light anew on the baseball world. According to many sources, Wambsgans' name and identity in the show are based after former MLB star Bill Wambsganss.

Bill Wambsganss was born into a German family in Ohio in 1894. He made his debut for the Cleveland Indians in 1914. During the 1920 World Series against the Brooklyn Robbins, Wambsganss caught a line drive at his second base position, stepped on second base to get the runner and second out, and tagged the runner on his way to first. It remains the only unassisted play in World Series history.

Ever since Wambsgans' role in Succession has become one of increased importance, fans of the show have been searching for clues from pop culture and sports. According to the New York Times, Sophie Kihm, the CEO of online name catalog Namesberry was one of the first influencer's to hop on the trend.

"This theory about Tom in Succession is wild." - Christina Garnett

Much like Wanbsgans of Succession, Bill Wambsganss is noted for knocking out three opponents with one well-timed, quick play.

Succession MLB tie-in shows how sports lore can always have symbolism

While Bill Wambsganss lived to the ripe age of 91, he likely never would have imagined that his name would be reincarnated in such a unqiue and entertaining way. While past players such as Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are themselves pop-culture icons, many players just like Wambsganss have been relegated to history.

Thankfully, the writers of Sucession were not about to led the candle of Wambsganss' memory burn dim.

