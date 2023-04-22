Who is Brandon Belt's wife, Haylee Stephenson? A glimpse into the married life of Toronto Blue Jays star

Brandon Belt joined the Toronto Blue Jays in January this year. The baseman previously spent 12 seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Belt had his best game for the Blue Jays on Friday when he went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a two-RBI double in a 6-1 win over the New York Yankees. As the 35-year-old grabbed headlines with his stunning display, fans have gotten curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Haylee Stephenson.

Hayley was born in Lufkin, Texas, to parents Gary Dwayne Stephenson and Kimberly Sue Stephenson. She attended Hudson High School and graduated in 2006.

According to reports, Hayley and Brandon began dating when they were in high school, and got married on December 3, 2010, in their hometown.

The couple welcomed their first child Greyson Ellis in August 2014, followed by their second son August Kyle, who was born in July 2018.

Haylee and Brandon often take to Instagram to upload their family pictures. In November 2022, the family went on a trip to Disneyland.

It's safe to say that the family of four enjoys each other's company.

On Thursday, Hayley took the time to post a special message on Instagram for Brandon, who turned 35. She revealed that it was the 19th birthday she celebrated with the baseman.

What is Brandon Belt's net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Brandon Belt is worth $4 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune thanks to his MLB career.

Belt was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fifth round of the 2009 MLB Draft and spent 12 years with the team before joining the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in 2023.

Belt is currently signed to a one-year, $9,300,000 contract with the Blue Jays.

